Angad Bedi Shares Beautiful Video As Wishes Pour In On Release Of 'Gunjan Saxena'

After the release of the inspiring film Gunjan Saxena on the OTT platform, the leading actors of the film have been garnering love and appreciation from all across on social media. Actor Angad Bedi who plays the role of her brother in the film, shared a video on Instagram showcasing the amount of love the film and his character have received. In the video, Angad flaunted the decorations with “congratulations Angad” written on it. In the short clip, a still of Angad Bedi with Janhvi Kapoor can be seen attached to a bunch of balloons. On the still, the fans congratulated the actor for his marvelous acting in the film.

Angad Bedi in awe of the appreciation received for Gunjan Saxena

While captioning the beautiful wishes sent to the Tiger Zinda Hia actor, Angad thanked all for the beautiful wishes they have showered upon him. Apart from Angad Bedi’s fans, veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik praised the film and the leading stars for such a portrayal of an inspiring story. Satish was taken aback by the mind-blowing acting skills of the trio Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sharan Sharma.

Satish shared a still from the film and congratulated the actors for showcasing a brilliant story on the big screen. Satish also mentioned that the film takes the viewers on an inspiring flight. The actor further wrote that Pankaj-Jahnvi’s performances in the biopic brings a lump in the throat and wished that film could have been released on the big screen.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a throwback monochrome photo of herself with her father. Along with the picture, she also wrote a quirky caption that has a connection with her next film. In the image, the father-daughter duo is seen sharing a sweet moment as Boney Kapoor kisses Janhvi Kapoor’s hand, and the actor is all smiles. Along with the picture, she captioned it by stating that there are many things that are common between her and Gunjan Saxena (on whom her upcoming movie is based). The film Gunjan Saxena revolves around the first woman pilot to fly in She also rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in the year 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir Award. The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma who has also contributed to the writing department.

