'Gunjan Saxena': Satish Kaushik Says 'Pankaj-Janhvi’s Performances Bring Lump In Throat'

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl started streaming on Netflix on August 12, 2020. After watching the much-awaited film, several Bollywood stars are taking to their respective social media handles and praising the actress for her stupendous work in the biopic. The actress has been receiving words of appreciation and acknowledgement from her friends from the industry. Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik praised the film and the leading stars for such a portrayal of an inspiring story. Satish was taken aback by the mind-blowing acting skills of the trio Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sharan Sharma.

Satish Kaushik hails the film Gunjan Saxena

Satish shared a still from the film and congratulated the actors for showcasing a brilliant story on the big screen. Satish also mentioned that the film takes the viewers on an inspiring flight. The actor further wrote that Pankaj-Jahnvi’s performances in the biopic brings a lump in the throat and wished that film could have been released on the big screen.

Sometime back, Dhadak actress shared a picture from the film in which she can be seen wearing an IAF uniform. While captioning the post, Janhvi wrote that it will always be an honour to wear the IAF uniform and to be "a part of something so special" which is close to her heart. She used the hashtag #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl to promote her film. Apart from this, the actress even shared a picture with Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena. In the caption, the actor mentioned that the pic captured her first meeting with the officer. Sharing the image, the actor simply wrote: “First meeting". The beautiful picture showed Janhvi Kapoor dressed simply in a pink and white salwar kameez with huge chandbalis while Gunjan Saxena was seen in a grey shirt.

The film Gunjan Saxena revolves around the first woman pilot to fly in She also rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in the year 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir Award. The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma who has also contributed to the writing department.

