What Time Will Gunjan Saxena Release? Janhvi Kapoor Answers FAQs

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is all set to release today, on August 12, 2020, on Netflix India. Taking to her social media page, Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed the release time for the biopic. The movie is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman pilot in the Indian Airforce.

Taking to her Instagram story, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a few short clips from her upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the tag for the Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor also revealed the release time for the movie on Netflix India. Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will start streaming on Netflix at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Just a few days ago, on August 5, Janhvi Kapoor shared a BTS clip from the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she discussed the upcoming film with the real-life Gunjan Saxena. In the caption for the video, Janhvi Kapoor wrote that the video was all about her journey of "becoming Gunju". In the video, Janhvi Kapoor and Gunjan Saxena spoke about how the experience of filming Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl affected their lives positively.

Gunjan Saxena mentioned that she was still stunned by the fact that Bollywood was making a biopic about her. She also added that filming the movie was one of the best experiences of her life. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor talked about a conversation she had with Gunjan Saxena on the set of the film.

The actor revealed that Gunjan Saxena had once asked her how she remained active after several retakes of the same scene. Janhvi Kapoor was surprised by Gunjan's question as the former airforce pilot had done everything seen in the film in real life without hesitation. Janhvi Kapoor also talked about how the story of Gunjan Saxena was inspirational to women in India.

Early critic reviews for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl have already been shared online by various portals. Most portals have given the movie a positive review and have praised it for its depiction of the life of the former airforce pilot. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular lead role of Gunjan Saxena, the first female airforce pilot in India.

