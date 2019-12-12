Janhvi Kapoor's Feathered Gown Gets Called Out For Plagiarism, Designer Trolled

Janhvi Kapoor who is grabbing eyeballs with her sartorial fashion choices, recently stunned at an Awards night wearing a feathered gown designed by House Of Exc. However, the actress landed in the hot waters after the outfit was called out for being plagiarised. Fashion industry's watchdog Diet Sabya called out the outfit, and after posting a picture of the original dress. The anonymous account further posted a screenshot of their chat with the designer to confirm if the design is theirs. To this, the designer replied, “This is actually a copy of our design.”.The original outfit has been designed by Mihano Momosa.

Janhvi Kapoor stunned her fans in the white-feathered ensemble with an ornately studded belt at a fashion event on Monday. The Dhadak actor took to her Instagram and posted quirky photographs of herself donning the outfit and posing with a slice of pizza in her hand. Janhvi has been posting quite a few updates on her social media, of late, displaying her unconditional love for food. It was an order of fries while on an American vacation with her sister and now it is pizza.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

On the work front, Janhvi has some interesting lineup of films in her kitty. She will be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic which will also star Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role and also in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. She will also be seen in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, where she will feature in Zoya Akthar's segment. Janhvi will also be seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi Afza opposite

