Janhvi Kapoor Misses Sridevi; Shares A Heartfelt Post On Instagram

February 24, 2020, marked two years of Sridevi’s untimely, unfortunate death. Sridevi was a legendary actor who was known for her role in several films. Recently, her husband Boney Kapoor and family held a special prayer meet for the late actor in Chennai as today, March 4, 2020, marks her two-year death anniversary in the Hindu calendar.

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram where she shared a few pictures. The first picture shows Janhvi Kapoor along with a group of women who are engaging in a fun banter followed by two other pictures. Janhvi Kapoor looked simple as she donned a pink saree and looked like the exact replica of Sridevi.

Along with the picture, Janhvi Kapoor also wrote: “Wish u were here”. Seems like Janhvi Kapoor is missing her dear mother. Check out the picture below.

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor's adorable picture

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport as she was off to Chennai for her mother’s prayer meet. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a mustard coloured kurta, neon pink pants and blue dupatta. Janhvi Kapoor opted for no makeup and a pair of jumkas. Boney Kapoor too was spotted at the airport as he sported a black t-shirt and track pants. See the pictures below.

