Sridevi Looks Like A Dream In THIS Rare Throwback Picture As She Poses For The Camera

Sridevi is remembered for her stellar acting and dedication for every role that she played. Apart from that, she was also famous for her charm and wonderful smile. It’s been two years since Sridevi passed away and even today people can't stop gushing about her ageless charm. Recently, celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to her Instagram to share a rare throwback picture of Sridevi. The actor looked gorgeous as ever in the picture where she is seen getting the Mehendi done on her left hand.

In the picture, Sridevi is seen sitting with the bride and looks absolutely stunning. She is pictured wearing a beautiful red salwar kameez with gold detailing on it. She accessorised her ethnic look with gold drop earrings and a necklace. Sridevi looked perfect as she smiled while getting the Mehendi done.

Sridevi was one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. Her sudden demise left everyone shocked. Not just Bollywood, she also made a name for herself in the south Indian movie industries too. Sridevi was truly a versatile actor and played many memorable characters over her long-spanning career.

Her films like Nagina, Lamhe, Chandni, Judai and English Vinglish are still fresh in the audience’s memory because of her strong portrayal of the character. She was last seen in the film Mom. The movie released in 2017 and was praised by critics and fans for Sridevi’s stellar performance and gripping story. Sridevi’s demise has surely left a big void in the Indian film industry.

