Janhvi Kapoor’s Idea Of Her Dream Wedding Proves That She Is Truly Connected To Her Roots

Janhvi Kapoor made an impressive Bollywood debut with the film, Dhadak, which received immense love from fans. Since her debut in the year 2018, the actor has not featured in any big-screen release, but instead, featured in Netflix's horror anthology film Ghost Stories wherein she collaborated by Zoya Akhtar. Fans who have been waiting to see the actor make a comeback on the silver screens, here's a piece of good news. Janhvi's next movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to release in April 2020.

Janhvi has also been extremely vocal about her ambitions and her relationship with loved ones. In an earlier interview with an esteemed magazine, Janhvi Kapoor revealed about her dream wedding which also proved that she was extremely grounded to her roots. In the interview, she revealed how she doesn't want her dream wedding to be very huge and fancy. Read on to know more:

Janhvi Kapoor reveals about her dream wedding

Talking about her dream wedding, the Dhadak actor said that she wants it to be something very real and intimate which will reflect her personality. She also added that she does not want anything very huge and fancy. She also went on to say that her wedding will be extremely traditional and will take place in Tirupati. Janhvi Kapoor also revealed that she will wear a Kanjeevaram saree at her wedding.

Janhvi spoke about her ideal groom

She also spoke about the cuisine at her wedding and hinted that it will consist of all the South Indian food that she loves which will have items like sambhar, idli, kheer, and curd rice. Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about her ideal groom which can be a trick question for every girl. She said that her ideal groom should be extremely passionate and talented about whatever he does.

She also added that she should be excited and wanting to learn something from him. Janhvi also went on to say that a good sense of humour is one quality that her ideal partner must possess. Janhvi Kapoor also said that her ideal groom should be 'obsessed' with her.

