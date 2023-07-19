Varun Dhawan Invites Netizens Fury As Photo Of Biting Janhvi Kapoor’s Ear Goes Viral

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor attended the Bawaal premiere held in Mumbai on July 18. The lead pair posed for the shutterbugs present at the venue. However, one action of the Bhediyaa actor, from the film's promotional photoshoot has garnered the attention of social media users.

3 things you need you know

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen for the first time with the movie Bawaal.

The movie narrates the life of a history teacher who takes his newlywed wife on a European honeymoon to visit World War II sites.

The movie will release digitally on July 21.

Varun Dhawan tagged ‘creepy’ by social media users

During the promotion of their upcoming film Bawaal, Varun and Janhvi posed for a photo shoot for Amazon Prime, where the movie will stream. Two photos from the photoshoot landed on the social media site Reddit and did not go down well with the users. While the actor seemed to be jokingly biting his co-star’s ears in the photo, his action has been termed inappropriate and raised questions about the boundaries that should be maintained in a professional space.

(Social media users are not happy with Varun's actions | Image: Reddit)

Calling Varun’s action creepy, a comment on the Reddit thread read “This man has no sense of boundaries”. Another user mentioned, “Bruh this type of stuff is fine only when you are playing a character onscreen and not offscreen. You can sell chemistry without being so touchy yk.”

People on the platform even pointed out that the actor is married and his wife was with him at the premiere. However, the users opined that Varun should not be doing such acts even if he is not married. The comment mentioned, “I don't know why people are saying he shouldn't do all this because he is married. He just shouldn't do all this even if he was single.” But on the other hand there are fans supporting him as well by saying 'Janhvi seems okay with it.'

Varun Dhawan gets attacked for lifting Gigi Hadid

(Gigi Hadid also issued a clarification on the matter | Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

This is not the first time the Bhediya actor has come under the scanner for crossing a boundary. On April 1, during the NMACC opening gala, he picked up international model Gigi Hadid mid-performance. A video of the same went viral online and raised questions about consent. However, the actor later clarified that the act was a part of their performance and Gigi was aware of it happening. Nevertheless, he often runs into trouble with social media users for his ‘inappropriate behaviour’.