Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Painting “state Of Mind”, Turns Khushi’s Face Into Her Canvas

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to be having a fun time while social distancing. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story and posted how she and her sister Khushi Kapoor are spending their time in self-quarantine. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are seen painting with bright colours on a canvas. Janhvi Kapoor shared a few boomerangs, photos and videos from their midnight art sessions on her social media. Check out the posts here.

Janhvi Kapoor’s photos and videos

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of the art she made along with her sister. The picture of a clustered mix of different colours was titled ‘state of mind’ by the actor. In a boomerang video shared by Janhvi Kapoor, she is seen sitting on a table, while her sister Khushi Kapoor is seen eating a bowl of noodles. Janhvi Kapoor holds a brush and looks at the camera in the boomerang video.

In another boomerang video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen holding the brush all ready to paint. While her sister Khushi Kapoor smiles at her bowl of noodles. In another hilarious video shared by Janhvi Kapoor, her sister’s face is getting painted on by a nude coloured lipstick.

Khushi Kapoor’s face already had her name written in black marker and a friend of the duo seems to be giving Khushi a makeover. Unable to see what is going on and how she is looking, Khushi Kapoor is seen asking her friends why he is putting the lipstick on her eyebrow? As Janhvi Kapoor hilarious zooms in on Khushi Kapoor’s face, Khushi is heard saying she doesn’t know what she looks like with the makeup on.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor headed to New York to study last year. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus, it seems that she has been asked to come back home. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are daughters of late actor Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The siblings share a great bond with each other and Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram is filled with pictures of her sister.

