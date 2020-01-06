Janhvi Kapoor’s Response To The Paparazzi Following Her And Khushi Kapoor Is Hilarious

There is no doubt that star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the most popular duos in Bollywood. There are followed by the shutterbugs almost everywhere they go. This was the same situation when they recently visited a friend’s house.

Janhvi Kapoor’s reply to the paparazzi

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recently visited their friend’s house and the paparazzi did not leave a chance to get a glimpse of the adorable Kapoor sisters. In a recent video that has surfaced on social media, we can see that the shutterbugs follow Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to their elevator.

On seeing how desperately, the photographer wanted to get a good picture, Janhvi sounded surprised. She then said, “Aap yahaan tak aa gaye? Happy New Year!”. Her response has won the hearts of fans all over the internet.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen Zoya Akhtar's Netflix horror film, Ghost Stories. The film has already been given a thumbs up from the audience. Many have lauded Janhvi’s attempt at doing a horror flick.

She will be next seen in debutant Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena. The film follows the story of first Indian woman airforce pilot. Janhvi Kapoor recently took to social media to share the first look of the film. It is scheduled for a March 2020 release.

In addition to this, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afza which is the story about a man who kidnaps women on their honeymoon. Starring Rajkummar Rao along with Janhvi, the film is scheduled for an April 2020 release. She also plays the lead role in Collin D'Cunha’s Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

