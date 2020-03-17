Khushi Kapoor Returns To Mumbai From New York Amid Coronavirus; Immediately Sanitizes

As universities across the United States have been closing down their campuses due to the coronavirus outbreak, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi also returned to her Mumbai home. The star kid goes to film school in New York. In a series of pictures and videos, she was seen landing at the Mumbai airport recently.

Khushi Kapoor arrives back in Mumbai

In a video, Khushi and her father Boney Kapoor can be seen engaged in conversation as they walked out of the airport. As soon as they reached the car, Boney was heard asking one of his staff members to handover hand sanitizer. Khushi was seen with a bottle of sanitizer, quickly sanitizing her hands as she got into the car.

Besides isolating stars into their homes, the coronavirus outbreak has led to many film releases and shoots schedules getting stalled. Many states have announced that movie theatres will remain shut for the next couple of weeks. Celebs too have been sharing posts on their respective social media handles to spread awareness among their fans.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 125, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Meanwhile, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi, with a third being confirmed on Tuesday in Mumbai. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

