Janhvi Kapoor Rocks Athletic Looks In Style That Are Fashion Goals For Fitness Lovers

It is the beginning of the year 2020 which also marks the beginning of a new decade. If fitness is your new year resolution like most people, Janhvi Kapoor is all the motivation you need to hit the gym fashionably. Janhvi loves to sweat it out at the gym regularly without missing a day. The actor is often spotted outside her Pilates class in stylish and comfy clothes. Janhvi can be seen as an inspiration in terms of fitness and fashion too.

Janhvi was clicked outside her Pilates class in this white flowing gown. Carrying the post-workout glow, Janhvi looked as radiant as ever. She completed her look with a shoulder bag before stepping into her car.

Janhvi looked tired post her workout outside her gym. She managed to put up a smile on her face for the cameras. Wearing grey activewear t-shirt, she looked comfortable. Pairing it up with black shorts and shoulder bag, her flip flops perfected her chic look.

Fitness enthusiast Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles for the cameras outside her gym. Janhvi wore a slogan printed top that showed her love for pilates. With ‘Pilates Girl’ printed in front of her top, the actor was seen wearing her black shorts and flip flops.

Janhvi was clicked outside her gym late in the evening donning an all blue avatar. Wearing a blue zipped jacket, Janhvi Kapoor seemed like she was worn out with the exercise routine. Completing the look with blue shorts and metallic silver shoes, Janhvi looked in a bit of a hurry. Sporting a ponytail, Janhvi Kapoor smiled for the cameras before stepping into her car.

Janhvi Kapoor who marked her debut with movie Dhadak has a strong lineup of films ahead of her. Her recent Netflix venture, Ghost Stories is being appreciated by the audience. Janhvi has recently wrapped up the shoot of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi will also be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in ’RoohiAfzana’, Karan Johar’s multi-starrer periodic drama Takht and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2.

