Janhvi Kapoor Has A Sassy Reply To The Trollers Who Points Out Her 'Gym Shorts'

Daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, has always managed to catch the attention of the audience with her appearances and quirky sense of humour.

From mesmerising the audience with her looks to give a befitting reply to the trollers, she always won hearts. Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Janhvi Kapoor shared how she always keeps a positive mindset.

In the detailed interview, she also revealed that wearing make-up used to fascinate her in childhood.

While talking about the trolls, Janhvi Kapoor said that it was weird at the start but later she got used to the hate. Pointing out the trollers, who comment on her gym shorts, the actor sarcastically said that she doesn't care what people think or say about her gym shorts.

Adding to the conversation, Janhvi teased them and said that if one thinks that her gym shorts are too short, they probably don't sweat as much as she does.

The 22-year-old actor also talked about her love for wearing make-up. Recalling her childhood, she said that as a teenager, it was exciting to go to an event, because she would get a blow-dry. She also mentioned that her mother Sridevi would not let her children use hair conditioner till a particular age. Concluding the conversation, Janhvi further said that she wasn't allowed to wear makeup until a couple of years ago.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, the Dhadak actor was last seen in Netflix's original film Ghost Stories, started streaming from January 1, 2020. Apart from her digital debut, she is gearing up for the multiple projects in her kitty including Gunjan Saxena’s biopic and horror-comedy Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also share the screen space with Kartik Aryan in Karan Johar's Dostana 2.

