The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Meme That She Made From Her Own Pictures With A Hilarious Caption

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram stories to shares a meme. In this meme, we can see her trolling herself by using her own pictures. Take a look.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

It has been more than a one year since Janhvi Kapoor was seen on the big screen with her debut film, Dhadak. After this, she was recently seen in the Netflix short film series titled Ghost Stories.

Now, she is going to be seen in four new movies. The movies she will be seen in are Roohi Afza, Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena, and Takht. Other than this, she is an active social media user. She has a large fans base too.

She is often seen sharing new pictures and is also seen commenting on co-stars' pictures. Recently she did the same where she shared 2 pictures on her Instagram story. Here is what she shared.

Read Also| Janhvi Kapoor’s Response To The Paparazzi Following Her And Khushi Kapoor Is Hilarious

Janhvi Kapoor shares a meme made from her own pictures

Janhvi Kapoor meme 1

In this image, we can see Janhvi resting her head on her hand. While she captioned the picture by writing "When your waiter brings out a tray of food." This picture was clicked by a photographer named Vaibhav Chaturvedi. This image was the first of two images uploaded by Janhvi Kapoor.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Shares A Shirtless Selfie, Janhvi Kapoor Trolls Him Like A Boss

Janhvi Kapoor meme 2

In the second image, we can see Janhvi in a similar pose but is looking sadder than the first picture. She captioned the picture by writing "When u realize it wasn't for you". Janhvi has does this kind of earlier too. But her latest post has got quite a lot of laughs.

Read Also| Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Role In 'Takht' And How She Prepared For It

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Dostana 2. In the film, she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. The movie is much anticipated by fans.

Read Also| Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar's Rao's Roohi Afza Undergoes Yet Another Title Change

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FLIGHTS REROUTED AMID TENSIONS
RASHID KHAN PICKS A BBL HAT-TRICK
UIA MAKES BIG REVELATION
SIRSA PRAYS FOR PEACE AND HUMANITY
BHARAT BANDH LIVE UPDATES
NETANYAHU: ISRAEL BACKS US