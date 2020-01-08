Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Meme That She Made From Her Own Pictures With A Hilarious Caption

It has been more than a one year since Janhvi Kapoor was seen on the big screen with her debut film, Dhadak. After this, she was recently seen in the Netflix short film series titled Ghost Stories.

Now, she is going to be seen in four new movies. The movies she will be seen in are Roohi Afza, Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena, and Takht. Other than this, she is an active social media user. She has a large fans base too.

She is often seen sharing new pictures and is also seen commenting on co-stars' pictures. Recently she did the same where she shared 2 pictures on her Instagram story. Here is what she shared.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a meme made from her own pictures

In this image, we can see Janhvi resting her head on her hand. While she captioned the picture by writing "When your waiter brings out a tray of food." This picture was clicked by a photographer named Vaibhav Chaturvedi. This image was the first of two images uploaded by Janhvi Kapoor.

In the second image, we can see Janhvi in a similar pose but is looking sadder than the first picture. She captioned the picture by writing "When u realize it wasn't for you". Janhvi has does this kind of earlier too. But her latest post has got quite a lot of laughs.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Dostana 2. In the film, she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. The movie is much anticipated by fans.

