Janhvi Kapoor Ditches Her Car For A Mumbai Auto Rickshaw To Reach Versova Jetty

Janhvi Kapoor has been one of the most popular stars in the film industry. Janhvi’s fans say that she is the true personification of simplicity and beauty. She is also very popular amongst the paparazzi which can be seen evidently whenever the Dhadak star steps out of her place. From her visits to the clinic to her gym outings, all of them have been clicked by a number of media outlets and paparazzi. Recently, Janhvi was spotted enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride in an all-white traditional suit, which is considered to be Kapoor’s signature outfit. Read more to know about Janhvi Kapoor being spotted at Versova Jetty.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Versova

Some of the people present recognised her asked if they could click selfies with her. She willingly agreed to click those pictures which just shows her pure heart. Later, the actor took a ferry ride from Versova Jetty. She boarded the ferry by covering her face and went largely unrecognised on the boat for a better ride. Read more to know about Janhvi Kapoor at Versova. Kartik Aaryan was also spotted at the same spot and the two are currently working together for their upcoming, Dostana 2. Kartik also took the Versova Jetty today and pictures of both the actors have surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the two were heading to the sets of Dostana 2 in order to get done with their shoot schedule.

