Janhvi Kapoor, Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Get Together At Arjun Kapoor's Residence

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bawaal, with Varun Dhawan. Amid her busy schedule, the actress was spotted making time to go see brother Arjun Kapoor. What was different about this routine catch-up was that she arrived at Arjun's house with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

3 things you need to know

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former chief minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been linked with each other since before the actress made her debut.

They have reportedly rekindled their romance after breaking up once.

Shikhar Pahariya meets Janhvi's family

The rumoured couple was snapped arriving at Arjun Kapoor's house, as they arrived seated in the same car. What's more? They twinned in white. Janhvi's Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan too arrived shortly after with his wife Natasha Dalal in what appeared to be a casual get-together at Arjun Kapoor's Juhu residence.

(Janhvi Kapoor's next film release is Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde | Image: Varinder Chawla)

This is not the first time Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been spotted together. The rumoured couple has been snapped leaving to and from the airport for quick getaways. They have even been rumoured to have taken a Maldives trip together with Janhvi's family.

The two were also spotted offering prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in April, earlier this year. More recently, they were seen entering Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement festivities together with Shikhar even exchanging a warm hug with Khushi Kapoor.

Shikhar Pahariya attends NMACC gala with Boney Kapoor

Things appear to be getting serious between Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya given the numerous times the two have been seen making nonchalant public appearances together.

(Shikhar Pahariya and Boney Kapoor at an event in March earlier this year | Image: Twitter)

Not just Janhvi, but Pahariya seems to be in good stead with Boney Kapoor too. The NMACC gala held in April this year, saw Boney Kapoor attend the do with Pahariya in tow with the two posing for pictures together.