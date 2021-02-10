Janhvi Kapoor Says, 'film Shoots Are Fun'; Shares Pics From The Sets Of 'Good Luck Jerry'

Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to show how she and sister Khushi Kapoor had fun during the shoot. Janhvi shared some pictures and videos from the sets of Good Luck Jerry doing all sorts of fun activities.

Posing for the breathtaking pictures, riding an e-rickshaw on the sets, having fun with her hair-make-up team, and clicking sister Khushi's candid pics. Janhvi's post within a few hours garnered over 1.3 lakh likes.

The movie is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. It is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara. The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

Meanwhile, in January the shooting of actor Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was disrupted briefly in Punjab's Patiala district by a group of farmers who demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws. This was the second time that the shooting of the movie was halted in Patiala. Earlier, it was disrupted in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The shooting was taking place near Punjab Bagh area in Patiala. Protesting farmers insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws. "We had earlier told them that they would not allow shooting of the film here. But they still held a shooting. We stopped it again today," said a protester. "We have no grudge against any person. If she (actor) gives a statement in support of farmers only once, we will allow the shooting," protester further said.

The shooting was disrupted for a brief period, said a police official, adding it resumed later. On January 23, a group of farmers had earlier halted shooting in Patiala.

