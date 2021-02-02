Janhvi Kapoor Shares Jumping Picture In Palace, Says 'no Place Makes Me Jump Like India'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her recent trip. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a beige turtleneck with light blue woollen stole. She paired it up with Aegean coloured pyjamas and brown boots. In the caption, she added her thoughts about travelling and how she feels that there is no other place like India that makes her jump. Justifying her caption, she added a picture of her jumping in the last slide of the post. The caption reads, "Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like". Her comment section is filled with her fans appreciating her looks and leaving a heart emoji. Check it out.

(Image credit: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post)

Earlier, she uploaded a 'before and after' picture of eating pasta. In the first picture, she is seen wearing a red gown while her hairstylist is working on her hair. She is also seen holding a plate of pasta. In another picture, her staff members are trying really hard to fit Janhvi into a silver gown. Her fans enjoyed the funny version of the actor. Check it out.

Janhvi is quite active on her social media. She usually shares a glimpse of her day and adds a funny caption to it. Earlier, she shared a picture while working from home. In the picture, she is seen sitting in front of a laptop while holding her drink. She added a caption that reads, "Work from home they said. It’ll be fun they said." Janhvi Kapoor's photos have around 400k likes. Check it out.

On the Work Front

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the sequel to Dostana. The movie is directed by Collin D'Cunha. She will be playing the lead role along with Karthik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. She will also play the lead role in the upcoming comedy horror movie Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film was supposed to release this year in June but was postponed due to COVID-19. She is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry. There were ongoing rumours about the actor dating her co-star Kartik Aaryan.

