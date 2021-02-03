Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner 'filmi' love, shares pics from 'Good Luck Jerry' shoot

Actress Janhvi Kapoor who might be facing a lot of problems regarding the shooting of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry in Punjab due to the ongoing farmer's protest seems not bothered. The Dhadak actress took to Instagram and shared vibrant pictures from the sets of her film as she rejoices in the fields of Punjab.

Janhvi Kapoor shares happy stills from the next film

Dancing and running in the fields in her desi Indian look, the actress feels that she has channelled her inner filmy love while posing in the fields. She captioned the beautiful pictures and wrote, “Maybe I am a little filmi.” On February 2, the actress who seems to be enjoying her shooting period, treated fans with an amazing video while playing badminton with the team. She shared the video on her Instagram stories and joked about always 'missing the point'. After Janhvi Kapoor's videos playing cricket with the Good Luck Jerry team went viral on social media, her video while playing badminton also received love from her fans.

Meanwhile, according to various media reports, Janhvi Kapoor has returned to Mumbai after her shooting got stalled in Punjab amid the ongoing protest. According to PTI, farmers demanded a statement from the actress in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws. Earlier, the shooting of the film was disrupted by the protesters in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The shooting was taking place near the Punjab Bagh area in Patiala on January 30 after which it came to a sudden halt. Protesting farmers insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the new farm laws. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

Janhvi had announced on January 11 that she was doing the movie with a candid photograph of hers in a salwar kameez. The movie is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

