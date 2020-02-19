Janhvi Kapoor Seems To Be In Love With The Monochrome Filter & These Pics Are A Proof

Daughter of director Boney Kapoor and late legendary actor Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor is a popular actor amongst the millenials. The actor made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khattar. She has a larger audience on her social media platform Instagram and keeps her fans entertained with her regular posts.

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be in love with the monochrome filter on Instagram and mostly shares monochrome pictures of herself, from her photoshoots. In fact, the actor's Instagram profile picture is also a monochrome picture from a photoshoot which adds the actor's love for the filter. Here are some of the Dhadak actor's best monochrome photos.

Janhvi Kapoor monochrome images

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot as she is all set to play the role of Gunjan Saxena. She will also be seen in the comedy movie Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. These two films will be releasing this year while her other movie Takht will be releasing next year in 2021.

