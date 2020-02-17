Janhvi Kapoor- Rajkummar Rao Starrer Roohi Afzana's New Still And Release Date Out

Roohi Afzana will be a new comedy-horror flick which will feature Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Janvhi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a funny still from the film. According to Janhvi Kapoor’s post, the film will be out in theatres on June 5, 2020.

In the post shared by Janhvi Kapoor on February 17, 2020, the three lead actors in the film, namely Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma look terrified at the sight of something. The three of them are seen sitting on a two-wheeler. It will be interesting to see what the film has to offer.

Roohi Afzana is one of the five films in Janvhi Kapoor’s kitty which will be out in the next two years. The last of Janhvi’s projects included Ghost Stories, helmed by Karan Johar. Janhvi Kapoor seems familiar to the horror genre due to Ghost Stories. However, Roohi Afzana will be having elements of comedy, which makes the plot more diverse.

Janhvi shared the funny poster from the horror-comedy flick and wrote some similar words on her Instagram. She put the caption, “It's going to be a hilariously-chilly ride! #RoohiAfzana will now take over the big screen on 5th June 2020 @Rajkummar_Rao @fukravarun #DineshVijan @serialclicker811 @mriglamba @gautam.m1 @maddockfilms @officialjiocinema.” She seems ecstatic about the project. Her Instagram caption is proof.

Here is what she shared:

Roohi Afzana is directed by Hardik Mehta of Kaamyaab and Road film fame. This is his sixth film as a director. The film is produced by Mrighdeep Lamba and Dinesh Vijan. Furthermore, the film will tell the tale of a ghost who abducts brides during honeymoons. Janhvi Kapoor will reportedly play a double role in the film. Other noted actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa and Aamna Shariff will also be a pivotal part of the movie.

