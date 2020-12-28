Janhvi Kapoor Shares 'weird Arm' Photo Of Herself In A Glamorous Shot

Janhvi Kapoor has a huge fan base on Instagram, where she has shared a number of pictures of herself with her fans. Recently the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her “weird arm”. She posted a glamorous close-up head shot of herself but wrote a goofy caption along with it.

Janhvi Kapoor shares "weird arm" pictures of herself

In the picture, Janhvi was seen wearing a golden eye shadow to match up with her outfit. The actor captioned the post as, “The longer you stare the weirder my arm looks”. Check out the latest post of Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram below.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Netizens react to Janhvi Kapoor's photos

As soon as the picture went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also loved the post. A number of people showered her with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how great she looked in the recent post. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Several fans could not get over how stylish she was looking in the post and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health.

Janhvi Kapoor work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie released on Netflix and starred Pankaj Tripathi in a key role. The movie was directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The movie was a biopic of Gunjan Saxena, who was one of the first Indian female air-force pilots in combat.

Janhvi will be seen next in Roohi Afzana which is in the post-production stage. The movie is directed by Hardik Mehta. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma apart from Janhvi Kapoor. Aside from Roohi Afzana, Kapoor will be seen in Dostana 2.

In Dostana 2, Janhvi will be sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. The film is directed by Collin D’Cunha. The movie is a stand-alone sequel of Dostana, which released in 2008.

