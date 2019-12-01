Janhvi Kapoor Shells Out #Gymgoals For Everyone On The Internet, Fans Can't Believe It

Some people rest on Sunday but Janhvi Kapoor doesn't. The actress is sweating it out in the gym and has shared her workout routine on Instagram's story. In an Instagram story shared by the young star, she can be seen exercising heavily. Shelling out major #GymGoals for her fans, Kapoor can be seen doing her best to be in the perfect shape. Take a look below-

Janhvi Kapoor shells out major #GymGoals:

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the much-awaited biopic of Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan was the first Indian Air Force woman officer who went to war and her story is extremely inspiring. The film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij alongside Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Gunjan Saxena is all set to release on the theatres on March 13, 2020. Janhvi will also feature in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 which will feature Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya which is a sequel to the original film which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Janhvi recently spoke about her mother Sridevi

One of her Instagram stories also sees Janhvi relishing her meal to her heart's content. It can be assumed by their warm attires and the Christmas decorations on the backdrop that the siblings are in New York. Janhvi's love for her family is also evident by her statements during her various public appearances. The actor revealed in an interview during the MAMI Movie Mela about her mother. She told that her mother always gave her the advice to be a good person from within. She added that her mother, the late actor Sridevi always said that whatever you carry in your heart and think will eventually reflect on your face.

