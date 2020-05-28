Janhvi Kapoor Speaks About Gunjan Saxena Biopic & 'Dostana 2' Getting OTT Releases

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping herself busy by giving online interviews and recently, in an interview, the actor spoke about the chances of her next films Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana getting an OTT release. Speaking about the same, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her gratitude about the shooting of the films being complete and added that she has no idea how the situation would unfold if the shooting wasn't completed on time.

However, the actor mentioned that 30 days of VFX work for Gunjan Saxena biopic is still pending, while, on the other hand, Dostana 2 is almost halfway through. It remains to see if the makers of these films opt for an OTT release. Speaking about her activities amid lockdown, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that she has developed a knack for cooking and watching films. Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor remarked that she has cooked chocolate fudge brownies and mango ice cream. Khushi Kapoor came back from New York earlier in April, considering the mounting cases of Coronavirus positives in the country.

Movies that opted for OTT release

Lately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many movies have gone digital, as theatres have been shut to avoid the local transmission of the Coronavirus. Some of these films include Angrezi Medium, Gulabo Sitabo, Baaghi 3, Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man. It was recently reported that the much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe.

On the professional front

Jahnvi Kapoor has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Roohi Afzana. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. The actor also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film was slated to hit the theatres on March 31, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles.

