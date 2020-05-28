Janhvi Kapoor Says People At Home Depend On Her, Admits 'I'm Very Childish'

Bollywood’s star kid Janhvi Kapoor has been spending quality time at home amid the lockdown with dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. From cooking to watching series and films with her sister, the two are surprising fans each day with their quarantine shenanigans on social media.

In a recent interview with a leading portal, the Dhadak actress opened up about how lockdown has made her realize that people of the house depend on her a lot more since her mother Sridevi’s demise. But the actress feels that she is still not mature enough to take decisions of the house

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about life under lockdown at home

During a recent interview, Janhvi reportedly revealed that during the quarantine period, she realized that she is paying more attention to her dad Boney Kapoor and other petty issues in the house like why her sister is dozing off much more than doing other things. Adding further, the actor beleived that she does not think that she can manage the house well as her mother and legendary actress used to do. Janhvi also said that she doesn't think that she has become the lady of the house as she is too childish to even look after the house and take decisions.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Role In 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', Says 'Learned So Much'

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Slayed The Cutout Asymmetrical Dress?

The actress who will be seen playing the role of Gunajn Saxena, Indian lady Airforce pilot in her next outiing, also laid emphasis on the fact that she has not been at home this much in the past two years and now suddenly with a lockdown, the actress is loaded with a lot of responsibilities. Janhvi is taking care of her father’s diet, her sister’s sleeping habits, other householdchores like vegetable buying, what to cook and what not. Janhvi also reportedly reflected on the fact that what would have happened if she would not have been there with her family during such situations. She strongly feels that her family is strong enough to manage things and they could have easily taken care of themselves. As for now according to Janhvi, her family knows that since she is around, so they can depend on her for anything.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor & Boney Kapoor's Net Worth Together Marks Their Huge Contribution To Cinema

Read: Urvashi Rautela Or Janhvi Kapoor, Who Donned The Multi-coloured Semi-sheer Outfit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.