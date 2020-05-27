Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Role In 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', Says 'Learned So Much'

Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent interview, revealed that the level of investment she has put for 'Gunjan', her character in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is unparalleled. Janhvi also exclaimed that it is so deep and personal. She added actors sometimes have the tendency to draw lines between their lives and the characters that they play. Janhvi Kapoor also revealed that she learned so much while shooting for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which gave her an idea about how she wants to be as a person, and her place in the industry. Moreover, Kapoor exclaimed that the film gave her a lot of confidence even though it's not released yet.

Furthermore, in the same interview, Janhvi talked about having a dream about Gunjan and revealed that the makers of the movie have resumed working on the VFX part of the film. The Dhadak actor also talked about how everything now is so indefinite, and that she doesn't know about her movies releasing on OTT platforms. Kapoor added that her movies, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afza, are ready, and about 40% of Dostana 2's shooting is done too.

About Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to tell the story of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, as the first female pilot of India to fly in combat. She played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the Gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

About Dostana 2

Dostana 2 features Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The movie also features Abhishek Banerjee, Kirron Kher, Asha Bhat and others in pivotal roles. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the movie is expected to release some time in December 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, reports have it that the shooting of the film was almost complete before the remaining shoot got indefinitely postponed due to the lockdown. The makers also revealed that an extensive portion of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer was to be shot in London but now the writers have to re-write an important plot of the movie.

