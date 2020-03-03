Janhvi Kapoor On Nepotism: 'Some People Would Kill For This Opportunity'

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories, is just two films old in Bollywood and already enjoys a massive fan following across the country. Janhvi Kapoor, who has been often targeted with nepotism remarks, recently opened up about the same.

Nepotism is a long-going debate and many celebrities have been, time and again, targeted with critical remarks and held guilty for stealing opportunities from newcomers. In a conversation with a leading daily, Janhvi spoke on the much-controversial subject and remarked that she can’t let the negative remarks bog her down. Adding to the same, Janhvi told that she is aware of the fact that there are people who would kill for an opportunity of working in Bollywood. Moreover, Janhvi revealed that she understands the feeling of being cheated and intends to work harder to prove herself worthy.

Speaking about her mother, Sridevi, Janhvi revealed that Sridevi was never considered as a conventional heroine. Adding to the same, Janhvi remarked that just because War stars two male lead characters, it does not make it male-centric. Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor added that Bollywood needs to normalise female protagonists in films so that it isn’t a big deal anymore.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Jahnvi Kapoor has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Rooh Afzana. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. The actor also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film will hit the theatres on March 31, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Janhvi Kapoor is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. If reports are to be believed, Janhvi will make her South debut with the N.R. Reddy directorial, Umaadhi

