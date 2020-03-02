Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani Share 'love' For 'Angrezi Medium'; Watch Videos

The film Angrezi Medium is yet to release. However, the massive star cast and the film’s said storyline and expectations around the film does not seem to die down. Stars like Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and Janhvi Kapoor have also added to the massive frenzy by sharing fun and quirky videos on their timelines. The trio took to their Instagram to share some promotional video content for the film Angrezi Medium.

Also Read | Interesting Janhvi Kapoor Trivia That You Probably Did Not Know About

In the videos, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kiara Advani are seen in a casual set-up. The three are looking closely towards the camera and making goofy gestures. This video made many fans of the trio curious. However, towards the end of the video, the graphics suggest to watch out space for more details. It is highly likely that there are more parts to Angrezi Medium’s promotions. The starlets Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani might have more in store.

Watch the videos shared by Jahnvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kiara Advani

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Entertains Her Fans With An Impromptu Classical Dance Performance

The videos shared by Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kiara Advani, all had the captions, “Heartt emoji or <3” in it. The last frame of the video mentioned the words, “Sharing some love for Angrezi Medium #watchthisspace”. The newly entered celebrities also tagged the makers of the film in their captions. It will be interesting to see what the videos are all about as there are no specific details provided in the current ones.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Dedication To Being Fit Is Unparalleled; Here's The Proof

Angrezi Medium is a comedy film that is a sequel to the hit Hindi Medium released back in 2017. The latest version stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madaan, and critically acclaimed actor like Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is releasing on March 13, 2020.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Vision In White As She Aces This Chic Look; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.