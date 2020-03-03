Janhvi Kapoor Says 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Feels Like Debut Reboot, Here Is Why

Janhvi Kapoor is one of those budding stars in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. The actor who dipped her toes in the industry with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter has not looked back ever since then. Janhvi Kapoor has many films lined up in her kitty for 2020. Her much-anticipated movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is making headlines as it features Janhvi in a completely new avatar altogether. As per reports, Janhvi Kapoor in an interaction with a news portal revealed that Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl feels like it's her first film.

Janhvi Kapoor feels Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is her first film

While interacting with a news portal, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about how she feels about her film- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor shared that the filming of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl made her feel like her first movie in Bollywood is back. Kapoor also exclaimed that it is because she has put in many levels of investment in the movie which is way too beyond the graph for her.

Talking about her experience of working with filmmakers like Shashank Khaitan and Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor expressed that the feeling of working with a debut director was a great and exhilarating experience. The Dostana 2 actor then stated that her director Sharan Sharma played a huge role behind how she got into the skin of her character in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Kapoor said Sharma created an environment where she could discover the character for herself very efficiently.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies include Dostana 2 opposite Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aryan. The actor is also roped in for Karan Johar's Takht featuring a super cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar amongst others. Janhvi also has Roohi Afza in her kitty along with Rajkummar Rao.

(Image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

