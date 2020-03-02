Janhvi Kapoor Entertains Her Fans With An Impromptu Classical Dance Performance

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Zoya Akhtar-directorial, Ghost Stories. Ever since her debut in Dhadak, the young actor has always managed to remain the talk of the town. She has always kept her fans engaged with her regular updates on social media. The actor has lately taken to the classical dance form and has been uploading snippets from her lessons on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor entertains fans with her dance moves

In a recent video that has surfaced online, Janhvi Kapoor is seen engaging herself in an impromptu dance performance. She is seen swaying herself in a fit of classical dance moves. However, the actor forgot a few steps in the middle and replaced the same by saying “something, something”. The hilarious cover-up of Janhvi Kapoor is too hard to miss.

Janhvi Kapoor is seen donning printed palazzo pants paired with a white kurta. In the background, we can also hear her siblings talk. Just recently, the actor had shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes of Piya Tose Naina Lage.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s impromptu dance performance here:

Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has been rehearsing for an important dance sequence in her upcoming film, Takht. Ever since she was signed for the film, the young actor has diligently been practising her moves. From the looks of it, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to ace her game in classical dance as well.

In addition to Takht, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena. The film revolves around the story of the first female airforce pilot. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit the theatres in April 2020.

Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Dostana 2. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit rom-com Dostana. The movie will also have Kartik Aaryan and MTV actor Lakshya in lead roles. The film is expected to release in 2020.

