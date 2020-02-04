From Janhvi Kapoor To Mouni Roy; Here Is A Celeb-inspired Look Book To Style Your Shirts

There are many different ways in which you style your shirts for various occasions. If you want to check the latest trend to rock these casual shirts, you can always rely on B'Town celebs to give you some fashion cues. Thus, to gather some inspiration, here are some pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Mouni Roy in perfect shirts with unique styling. Have a look.

Styling shirts for different occasions

Janhvi Kapoor

The casual look of Janhvi Kapoor in white shirt is elegant.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor in yellow shirt with statement sleeves looks amazing.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this light yellow transparent shirt.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is just looking stunning in this white shirt and dark red lipstick

Image courtesy: @imouniroy

Mouni Roy styled her shirt in different bow styles in this picture. The white colour shirt looks beautiful on her.

Image courtesy: @imouniroy

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in this vacation shirt look

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

Kriti Sanon looks pretty in this set of shirt and pant in blue colour

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

Kriti Sanon in this picture looks amazing in this whole white outfit.

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

Kriti is slaying in this golden shimmery shirt and pants

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

