From Janhvi Kapoor To Mouni Roy; Here Is A Celeb-inspired Look Book To Style Your Shirts

There are many different ways in which you style your shirts for various occasions. If you want to check the latest trend to rock these casual shirts, you can always rely on B'Town celebs to give you some fashion cues. Thus, to gather some inspiration, here are some pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Mouni Roy in perfect shirts with unique styling. Have a look.
Also read | From Sonam Kapoor To Kriti Sanon; Here's A celebrity-inspired Boho Fashion Guide
Also read | Times When Mouni Roy Stunned Her Fans With Her Sizzling Looks In White Outfits
Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, & Other Celebs Share Their Dolly Parton Challenge
Also read | Surbhi Chandna Loves To Wear Red Outfits And These Pictures Are Proof
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.