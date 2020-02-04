Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

From Janhvi Kapoor To Mouni Roy; Here Is A Celeb-inspired Look Book To Style Your Shirts

Bollywood News

To get inspired by some Bollywood actors, here are some pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Mouni Roy in perfect shirts with unique styling. Have a look

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

There are many different ways in which you style your shirts for various occasions. If you want to check the latest trend to rock these casual shirts, you can always rely on B'Town celebs to give you some fashion cues. Thus, to gather some inspiration, here are some pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Mouni Roy in perfect shirts with unique styling. Have a look.

Also read | From Sonam Kapoor To Kriti Sanon; Here's A celebrity-inspired Boho Fashion Guide

Styling shirts for different occasions

Janhvi Kapoor

The casual look of Janhvi Kapoor in white shirt is elegant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor in yellow shirt with statement sleeves looks amazing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this light yellow transparent shirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Also read | Times When Mouni Roy Stunned Her Fans With Her Sizzling Looks In White Outfits

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is just looking stunning in this white shirt and dark red lipstick

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Image courtesy: @imouniroy

Mouni Roy styled her shirt in different bow styles in this picture. The white colour shirt looks beautiful on her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Image courtesy: @imouniroy

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, & Other Celebs Share Their Dolly Parton Challenge

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in this vacation shirt look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

Kriti Sanon looks pretty in this set of shirt and pant in blue colour

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

Kriti Sanon in this picture looks amazing in this whole white outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

Kriti is slaying in this golden shimmery shirt and pants 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Loves To Wear Red Outfits And These Pictures Are Proof

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARMAAN - ANISSA WEDDING
CM UDDHAV ON PENDING GST DUES
PM MODI HIGHLIGHTS BUDGET BENEFITS
ANIL WITH DAWOOD? SONAM CLARIFIES
GOA DYCM ON 'DALITSTAN'
AAP LAUNCHES AAPFLIX