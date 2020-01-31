From Sonam Kapoor To Kriti Sanon; Here's A Celebrity-inspired Boho Fashion Guide

The bohemian style which is also known as boho or boho-chic is a style in which the dressing is focused mainly on free and flowy fabrics. Several Bollywood actors opt for Bohemian looks usually for their casual outings. Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon are some of the popular B’town actors who slay the Boho looks. Here are some influential Bohemian looks for you-

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Looks Like A Diva In These Black Outfits, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and others celebrity-inspired Boho fashion guide

Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista and is known to experiment with her looks. From traditional to Bohemian style, Sonam is a true fashion inspiration. Have a look at some Boho-chic looks of Sonam Kapoor below-

Image courtesy: @sonamkapoor

Image courtesy: @sonamkapoor

Image courtesy: @sonamkapoor

Also read | Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor Pair Sneakers With Traditional Outfits Giving Them Quirky Twists

Sonakshi Sinha looks amazing in her Bohemian style outfits. Take a look

Image courtesy: @aslisona

Also read | Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In These White Outfits, See Pictures

Image courtesy: @aslisona

Kriti Sanon does not shy away from experienting with her fashion choices. Listed below are some Bohemian looks of Kriti Snanon to get fashion inspiration from. Have a look -

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

Also read | Kriti Sanon's Experimental Looks Will Help You Give A Creative Twist To Your Wardrobe

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

Image courtesy: @kritisanon

The new face of Bollywood, Tara Sutaria dons outfits that are uber chic. Take inspiration from one of her Bohemian looks:

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

Also read | Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, & Other Kids Who Worked In Bollywood Films With Their Parents

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.