Times When Mouni Roy Stunned Her Fans With Her Sizzling Looks In White Outfits

Mouni Roy, after the success of her 2019 comedy-drama Made in China, is all set for the release of her upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra, which is still in the filming phase. The actor started her career with television series and is now flaunting her acting skills and stylish looks in movies. Read on to know more about the times when fans went head over heels, and could not stop gushing over her looks when she sported sizzling hot white outfits:

Mouni Roy’s sizzling hot looks in white

The crisp white shirt

On October 17, 2019, Mouni Roy took to her official social media handle to post a photo that featured herself in a trendy and crisp white shirt. She was seen donning a pair of blue jeans in the photo and had her wavy brown hair, which was the highlight of the photo. The post garnered over 4 lakhs 26 thousand likes by the fans of the actor. Here is the photo:

The white floral saree

On October 19, the actor posted a photo of herself on her Instagram handle. In the photo, the Naagin actor was seen in a beautiful white saree with pink flowers on. The saree was quite transparent, showcasing her zero-figure waist. Fans went crazy after seeing her in this look and flooded the comment section with their comments. Here is the post that has garnered over two lakh likes.

The Cool Saree look

For the promotion of her 2019 comedy film Made in China, the actor was seen sporting a royal off-white saree. It was a full-sleeved saree with stripe patterns on it, along with some leaf prints. She posted this look on her social media handle and it garnered 186,994 likes. Here is the Instagram post:

