Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, & Other Celebs Share Their Dolly Parton Challenge

The internet is flooded with the posts of lots of people sharing their pictures in a different kind of collage with four pictures. These four various avatars that suit their social media handles, each of which is meant to have a different meaning - professional, personal, and that of dating app. American singer Dolly Parton shared this challenge on her Instagram handle.

Soon after she posted this challenge many of our Bollywood celebrities took over the challenge and shared posting and sharing their pictures on their respective social media handles. those four social media handles are LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. So, here are some of the popular actors who themselves posted their pictures and took over this Dolly patron challenge.

Dolly Parton challenge - by official Bollywood accounts, here are some of the perfect pictures

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dolly Parton Challenge

Image courtesy: Instagram (@ayushmannk)

Jackie Shroff's Dolly Parton challenge

Image courtesy: Instagram (@apnabhidu)

Sara Ali Khan also took this Dolly Parton challenge and posted a picture on her official Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram (@saraalikhan95)

Alia Bhatt's Dolly Parton challenge in a different way

Image courtesy: Instagram (@aliaabhatt)

Sidharth Malhotra's Dolly Parton challenge

Image courtesy: Instagram (@sidmalhotra)

