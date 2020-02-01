Union Budget
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, & Other Celebs Share Their Dolly Parton Challenge

Bollywood News

Bollywood celebrities took over the challenge and sharing their pictures on their respective official social media handles. Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia, and Sara.

ayushmann khurrana

The internet is flooded with the posts of lots of people sharing their pictures in a different kind of collage with four pictures. These four various avatars that suit their social media handles, each of which is meant to have a different meaning - professional, personal, and that of dating app. American singer Dolly Parton shared this challenge on her Instagram handle.

Soon after she posted this challenge many of our Bollywood celebrities took over the challenge and shared posting and sharing their pictures on their respective social media handles. those four social media handles are LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. So, here are some of the popular actors who themselves posted their pictures and took over this Dolly patron challenge. 

Also read | Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Account Has The Perfect Pictures For The Dolly Parton Challenge

Dolly Parton challenge - by official Bollywood accounts, here are some of the perfect pictures

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dolly Parton Challenge

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Image courtesy: Instagram (@ayushmannk)

Also read | Katrina Kaif's Instagram Is Apt For Dolly Parton's LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook Challenge

Jackie Shroff's Dolly Parton challenge

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) on

Image courtesy: Instagram (@apnabhidu)

Sara Ali Khan also took this Dolly Parton challenge and posted a picture on her official Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: Instagram (@saraalikhan95)

Also read | Dolly Parton Challenge: Karan Wahi, Masaba Gupta, And Other Celebs Jump On The Bandwagon

Alia Bhatt's Dolly Parton challenge in a different way

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: Instagram (@aliaabhatt)

Sidharth Malhotra's Dolly Parton challenge

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Image courtesy: Instagram (@sidmalhotra)

Also read | Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other B'Town Celebs To Take Fitness Tips From

 

 

