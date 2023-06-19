Janhvi Kapoor To Play An IFS Officer In Ulajh, Actress Begins Shoot In London

After playing the role of an air force pilot in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor will be playing an IFS officer in Ulajh. She has also begun shooting for it in London. The actress posed for a photo on the set, in which she stole a glance for behind a clapboard.

Janhvi Kapoor's new film Ulajh is a patriotic thriller

Janhvi Kapoor hid her look from the movie behind the clapboard but her haido was visible. She tied her hair in a sleek bun, wore a hairband and stared intently into the camera.

Ulajh is a patriotic thriller directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria. It features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. The film, produced by Junglee Pictures, revolves around the story of a young IFS officer who becomes entangled in a perilous personal conspiracy while she is stationed far away from her homeland.

The script, penned by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, promises to offer audiences a fresh spin on the thriller genre, with dialogues by Atika Chohan. Joining the cast are Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

Janhvi Kapoor wants to break out of her comfort zone

Janhvi expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone." She further added that playing an IFS officer presented a unique challenge to her and she was eager for audiences to see her different side.

Director Sudhanshi Saria also shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming film. He praised Janhvi’s talent and expressed his enthusiasm to see her on-screen chemistry with co-stars Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar.

While the official release date of Ulajh is yet to be announced, fans will also be seeing Janhvi in Mr and Mrs Mahi, where she will star opposite Rajkummar Rao.