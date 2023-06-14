Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Bawaal Ditches Big Screen To Get A Direct OTT Release?

Why you're reading this: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen space for the first time in the film Bawaal. As per media reports, the Sajid Nadiadwala directorial is headed for a state OTT release. It is being cited that this is being done so that the movie can go ‘global’.

What’s cooking?

According to reports, the Bawaal team has decided to release the movie on an OTT platform instead of the traditional theatrical release. The reports also claim that the movie is made sans the quintessential commercial elements like songs and dance.

As per the media reports, the film is set against the background of World War II. it is being said the team wanted to go global with the movie and streaming platforms are the only way of doing so. It is also being said that the decision was taken by the entire team, including the star cast.

Who’s saying what

As soon as the reports of Bawaal streaming on OTT circulated, chatter began on social media. Fans of the movie did not like the decision and took to social media to express their views. Fans of Varun Dhawan have been demanding for the film to release in theatres.



Social media chatter also dictated that streaming the movie rather than releasing it on the big screen will be disappointing for fans. However, fans of the actors have defended him. Fans have commented that such executive decisions are taken by the producers and filmmakers, not the actors themselves.



Meanwhile….

The release date of the film remains unclear. Neither the makers nor the actors have commented on the rumours. The film will star Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.