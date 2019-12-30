Janhvi Kapoor Replaces Kiara Advani In Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele For THIS Reason?

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming series Ghost Stories, which will be aired on Netflix. Currently, reports state that Janhvi Kapoor would be replacing Kiara Advani in the Varun Dhawan starrer Mr Lele. Earlier there were reports that Kiara Advani dropped the project. Reportedly, director Khaitaan has now cast Janhvi Kapoor for Kiara’s role in the movie.

As per the Filmfare reports, Kiara Advani had to back out of the project as the actor could not finalise a date for the movie. Advani reportedly said that she has a lot of scripts coming for the year 2020, therefore, it is difficult for her to work on this movie. According to another report, Janhvi would be taking Kiara’s role. This would be the first collaboration of Janhvi Kapoor with Varun Dhawan. The movie is directed by Khaitaan who would be collaborating with Varun Dhawan for the second time after the duo's first movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

On the professional front

Janhvi Kapoor

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of films lined up for the upcoming year. She will feature in a horror anthology film Ghost Stories, in director Zoya Akhtar's segment, which will be released on the digital platform on January 1, 2020. The Dhadak actor will also be seen in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy Roohi Afza along with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is scheduled to release on April 17, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 along with Luka Chhupi actor Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Remo D'Souza directed movie Street Dancer 3D opposite Sharddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The movie will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. He will also be essaying the role of Raju Coolie for the movie Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie is the remake of Govinda's film Coolie No.1 and is helmed by Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan. Varun Dhawan is also a part of the animated take of the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai titled Koochie Koochie Hota Hai that is set to release in the year 2021.

