Janhvi Kapoor’s Wardrobe Is All The Style Inspiration You Need For New Year

Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted her career with Shashank Khaitan’s romance drama Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was an enormous success and put Janhvi on the map. The actor will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, Ghost Stories. While she may be having an impressive run at the movies, Janhvi Kapoor is also known for her sartorial fashion choices that never fail to impress us. Hence, here are some outfits of the actor that you need to take inspiration from before you head on for your New Year’s eve party.

Janhvi Kapoor’s outfits to take inspiration from for New Year’s

1. Janhvi Kapoor recently donned this black shirt dress for a promotional shoot for her upcoming film, Ghost Stories. She left her hair open and wore minimal makeup for the shoot. Janhvi also added an ultra-glam factor in her outfit by adding a belt to the dress. This outfit is comfortable yet stylish, so you can dance away but also make heads turn.

2. Janhvi Kapoor donned this outfit during her vacation in New York. She wore a pair of sheer black shorts and paired it with a shimmery, hooded crop top. The look is simple yet ultra glamourous if given the right accessories. Pair this with some good looking shoes and makeup and you are good to go.

3. If you are attending a retro theme New Year’s party, then this outfit is your saviour. Janhvi Kapoor wore this red dress with golden embroidery. She paired the look with simple nude pumps. The winged eyeliner and drop earrings are all you need to add to the drama of the look.

4. Embrace the inner princess in you with this floral, off-shoulder dress by Janhvi Kapoor. The dress in itself will speak for itself and hence, you will not need to break your head over-styling it. Janhvi paired the look with simple drop earring and a loose bun.

