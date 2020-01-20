Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up The Heat In A Red Coloured Sari; See Pictures

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor made infinite heads turn as she sizzled in a reals coloured sari. The upcoming actor took to her social media and posted a series of pictures of herself in a red coloured sari. She has been teasing her fans with some of the most breath-taking pictures of herself in the traditional attire. The sari worn by Janhvi Kapoor is designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra who also commented on her picture. Check out the saree look here.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a red coloured sari

Ace designer Manish Malhotra commented many red hearts on Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures. Apart from the designer many celebrities have also commented on her pictures. Janhvi Kapoor’s stylist also shared pictures of her in the sari. Check out the pictures here.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream come true in the red coloured sari, with a similar coloured sequined border. The actor had her hair open in soft waves as they cascaded over her shoulders. Janhvi Kapoor wore minimum makeup to give the look a natural appeal. Janhvi Kapoor’s fans insisted that sari makes her look prettier than ever. They also complimented her for her grace and her ethereal looks. Many showered infinite heart and flower emojis on her pictures.

About Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix series Ghost stories. She impressed the fans with her screen presence and her acting. She will now be seen essaying the role of Gunjan Saxena in the movie Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi who will portray the role of Gunjan's father while Angad Bedi is roped in to play the role of her brother. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

