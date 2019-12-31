Janhvi Kapoor Channels Her Inner Diva In Chocolate Brown Risque Bodycon Outfit, See Pics

Apart from delivering brilliant performance in her debut film, Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor is often stamped as a bonafide fashionista, as the actor has upped the style quotient on various occasions. From donning traditional Indian attires to sporting western outfits with grace, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to make heads turn each time she steps out of the house. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor chose an unusual attire for an event, which proved that she is a true fashionista. Here are the details.

Janhvi Kapoor’s bodycon outfit

After attending Ghost Stories’ special screening in Mumbai this week in a little white dress, Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out in two back-to-back must-see ensembles to promote her next big project. Recently, Jahnvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture, in which the actor can be seen sporting a chocolate brown bodycon outfit. Designed by Alexandre Vauthier, Janhvi’s look was styled by Tanya Ghavri. Keeping her makeup minimal, Janhvi paired the slinky number with clear, strappy heels. Take a look at the actor's stellar fashion choice:

What's next for Jahnvi Kapoor?

Seems like Jahnvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix project, Ghost Stories, has now been the director's first choice, as the actor has several releases lined up for the coming year. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen along with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in the upcoming biographical film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which chronicles the story of the Kargil War veteran, Gunjan Saxena, an Indian air force pilot. Janhvi Kapoor also has Dostana 2 in her kitty, which is slated to release in 2020. Helmed by Collin D'Cunha, Dostana 2 also stars Lakshay and Kartik Aaryan in the leading roles.

