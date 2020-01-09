Janhvi Kapoor Takes An Auto Rickshaw In Mumbai As She Heads Towards Versova

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most prominent star kids in the industry. Just one film old, Janhvi has a huge fan following who look up to her. Besides her debut film Dhadak, the actor recently starred in a Netflix original titled Ghost Stories. Her performance in the Netflix original received rave reviews and fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen soon.

Janhvi Kapoor snapped at Versova jetty

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Ditches Her Car For A Mumbai Auto Rickshaw To Reach Versova Jetty

Recently, the actor was spotted boarding an auto-rickshaw and make way towards Versova jetty. The 22-year-old star was surrounded by her entourage who helped pack and carry her belongings around. The Dhadak actor looked her absolute best as she dressed up casually and comfortably in a grey distressed sweatshirt along with matching shorts. She completed the look with a pair of comfortable slippers.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Has A Sassy Reply To The Trollers Who Points Out Her 'Gym Shorts'

The actor who has a mass fan following was surrounded by fans trying to get a picture or a glimpse of the actor as she made her way to the jetty.

She was spotted on another instance heading to the jetty as well in an all-white attire. The Dhadak actor also posed for a few selfies that day. Earlier in the week, Kartik Aaryan was spotted making way and standing tall in the jetty as well. The Punchnama star was also seen in an auto-rickshaw not too long ago, heading towards the office of Dinesh Vijan.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Meme That She Made From Her Own Pictures With A Hilarious Caption

The Dhadak actor will soon be seen in the much-anticipated film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film revolves around the real-life journey of aviator Gunjan Saxena and the film is produced by Karan Johar. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles and is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out Of Gym With 'mystery Man', Sparks Dating Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.