Janhvi Kapoor Wishes To Recreate Sridevi's Iconic Songs; Recalls Her Advice About Dancing

In an interview with a leading daily, actor Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she would like to recreate her mother Sridevi’s iconic songs like Chandni, and Kate Nahi Kat Te from Mr India. Speaking about being apprehensive about recreating the songs, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that Sridevi was very expressive with her body in the songs. Adding to the same, Janhvi mentioned that there were no dance moves as such, but the actor still managed to catch the beat and the rhythm and those ‘latkas and jhatkas’ made the songs perfect.

Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about Sridevi’s iconic song, Hawa Hawaii and remarked that she loves the part where Sridevi does a bit with fruits and ‘topi’. The actor also recalled the time when Sridevi gave her tips about dancing and revealed that one should forget about the steps and enjoy the number thoroughly. Speaking about Sridevi’s performance at an award function, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that the late actor left everyone tongue-tied with her moves. Sridevi passed away in 2018 in Dubai, due to 'accidental drowning'.

What's next for Janhvi?

Jahnvi Kapoor has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. Janhvi will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Roohi Afzana. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. The actor also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film is slated to hit the theatres on March 31, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. Reportedly, Takht follows the story of lust for power and the throne between family members. The actor is also gearing up for Dostana 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the leading roles. It's considered as one of the most anticipated movies of the year, as the upcoming rom-com is a sequel to the original hit, Dostana.

