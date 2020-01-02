Janhvi Kapoor's Best Outfits To Take Fashion Inspiration From

After a romantic remake, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to be seen in Karan Johar's Nextflix series, Ghost Stories. The star kid, however, is popular for the choice she makes for her public appearance. From her high thigh-slit dress to her short tinker bell dress, Janhvi Kapoor has some of the best collection of dress, we would love to have in our wardrobe. Take a look at the top 5 dresses she has slayed in-

Janhvi Kapoor best dresses:

Brown thigh-slit dress:

For one of the promotions of her upcoming horror show on Netflix, Ghost Stories, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a chocolate brown bodycon gown with a high thigh slit, which fitted her perfectly. She completed the look by letting her wavy hair down, parting it in the middle and pairing it with golden sandals.

Tinker bell dress:

Here Jahnvi wore a Disney-inspired white Tinker bell dress with her hair tied up in a similar way. The white feather dress was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Copper gold:

Another copper deep V-neck gown with a high thigh-slit Janhvi Kapoor opted for, was designed by Mohit Rai. With similar coloured heels and a glammed-up makeup, we loved how the actor did justice to her look.

Purple gown:

Janhvi Kapoor, who's also the ambassador of the make-up brand Nykaa, was recently spotted for promoting their product. The style icon was spotted in a purple sequin mermaid gown, which made her look mesmerising. The dress was designed and styled by Manish Malhotra.

Filmfare gown:

For the Filmfare awards night, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a full-length body-hugging gown which had minute detailings done on it. With smokey eyes and the glowed up make-up, this too was one of the best-dressed looks of Janhvi Kapoor.

