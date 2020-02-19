Janhvi Kapoor's Elegant And Glamorous Sari Looks To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated by sharing a glimpse of her personal and professional life. The stylish actor has shared a number of pictures that show different sides of herself. Right from chic gym looks and comfy casual outfits to stunning red carpet attires the actor has slayed in all her looks.

She is a trendsetter and is often seen sporting ethnic ensembles. Janhvi Kapoor is considered to have a great collection of gorgeous sarees and she is often seen nailing the Indian traditional attire just perfectly.

Janhvi Kapoor's sari pictures:

Dual-tone sari:

Janhvi looked like a dream in this dual-toned saree with heavy golden border from the famous celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The border of the saree had golden fringe details. She paired the sari with a sleeveless, square neck blouse. The actor completed her look with a statement choker neckpiece that complimented her attire just perfectly.

Pretty red sari:

Janhvi sported a pretty red coloured sari, with a similar coloured sequined border. The actor had her hair open in soft waves as they cascaded over her shoulders. Janhvi Kapoor wore minimum makeup to give the look a natural appeal. Janhvi received lots of compliments from her fans for her grace and her ethereal looks. This amazing ensemble was also by the ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Pink love:

The Dhadak actor made sure that all eyes were on her as she perfectly draped a gorgeous pink saree around her. The saree had an intricately embroidered border throughout the hem that also had contrasting orange details. She styled it with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse that featured seashells along the side. She accessorized the look with mang tika and bangles that complimented her look perfectly.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

