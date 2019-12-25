Janhvi Kapoor's Family Tree: Lesser Known Facts About The Actor's Parents

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She made her debut with Dhadak, which is the remake of the popular Marathi film Sairat, which was a commercial success and earned her the award of Zee Cine Award for Best Debut. Janhvi is the daughter of popular actor Sridevi. Jahnvi is now among the most popular young actors like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and others, who are rising to the ranks of elite actors. Janhvi has made quite a name for herself. The talented young actor is going to star in Netflix’s Ghost Stories. She is also set to appear in Roohi Afza. Let’s take a look at her family tree:

Janhvi Kapoor’s family tree

The Kapoor family is quite large. However, after the sad demise of Sridevi, Janhvi got closer to her family (mainly her half-siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor). In her original family, she is the smallest child. Janhvi Kapoor was born to actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She has one younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, and two half-siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. After reconciling with Arjun and Anshula, Janhvi learned that their company is imperative and vital for her in terms of her family.

She is the niece of popular actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Her father was already married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Janhvi’s half-siblings. Her relationship with her half-siblings was distraught. But all of them, Arjun, Anshula, Bonnie, Janhvi, and Khushi later reconciled.

Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is going to appear in Netflix’s Indian anthology horror flick Ghost Stories. The trailer just got released and looks promising. She is also going to appear in Roohi Afza, which is also an upcoming 2020 Indian Hindi-language horror comedy-drama movie, directed by Hardik Mehta. Janhvi has been doing very well of late. Fans of the young actor are eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects.

