5 Frequently Asked Questions About Janhvi Kapoor And Their Answers; Check Here!

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular youngsters in Bollywood. She has garnered much attention with just two films, among which one was released in theatres and other was an anthology web-film. Here are a few frequently asked questions about Janhvi Kapoor and their answers.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Quiz: Take This Quiz If You Are A True Janhvi Fan

FAQ's about Janhvi Kapoor and their Answer

Q. What language does Janhvi Kapoor speak?

Janhvi Kapoor fluently speaks English and Hindi. In an earlier interview with a film critic, she mentioned that she had some trouble speaking Hindi, but is now fluid with the national language. Janhvi also stated that she can understand Tamil and can quickly learn it, as she has heard her late mother and superstar Sridevi speak the language.

Q. Where did Janhvi Kapoor study?

Janhvi Kapoor completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. It is located at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, and is built by Reliance Industries. Before making her debut in Bollywood, Janhvi took an acting course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California, USA.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Loves Wearing Neon Outifts And These Pictures Are A Proof; Check Them Out

Q. Are Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor dating?

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with Dhadak in 2018, opposite Ishaan Khatter. Rumours about the two stars dating each other were making the rounds then. They were often clicked together at several events, even after the release of their film. However, in a chat show with Dharma Production head, Janhvi cleared the air as she denied the news of being in a relation with Ishaan. She was then rumoured to be in relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Shows How To Style Bodycon Outfits Like A Pro; See Pics

Q. When is Janhvi Kapoor's birthday?

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 6, and was born in 1997. She turned 23-year-old in 2020. The actor was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. However, she considered herself a "nomad" because she travelled a lot.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Pictures In Little Black Dress To Take Fashion Inspiration From

Q. What does Janhvi mean?

Janhvi Kapoor revealed the meaning of her name to Google. She said that the meaning of her name is 'purity'. It is a derivative of the holy river Ganga. She mentioned that it is also another name for Goddes Sita.

More About Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a half-sister to Ishaqzaade star Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Their father is Bollywood's popular producer Boney Kapoor. Her mother, Sridevi, was a popular actor. She has a younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. Actor Anil Kapoor is her uncle and Sonam Kapoor is her cousin.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.