Janhvi Kapoor Loves Wearing Neon Outifts And These Pictures Are A Proof; Check Them Out

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Hindi film industry with Dhadak, the actor gained immense popularity. Coming from a background in cinema, the 23-year-old actor has mastered the art of posing in some impactful looks. From wearing traditional kurtas and dresses from homegrown labels to scene-stealing bags, her fashion sense is looked up to by budding style enthusiasts and Bollywood lovers alike. Here, is a closer look at her neon outfits that have been in her wardrobe.

Janhvi Kapoor loves neon coloured outfits

In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a neon lime turtle neck crop top on a white sports bra. She paired her outfit with a white pencil skirt. To complete her look, Janvhi wore a pair of heels and struck a stylish pose for the camera. She looked pretty in minimal makeup and gave her fans primary hair goals with her sleek straight hair.

Janhvi Kapoor looked simply dazzling at the event hosted by Karan Johar in 2018. She made heads turn with her sartorial fashion statements. The actor looked ethereal as ever in a neon green gown and looked nothing less than a princess in this picture.

The actor looked pretty in this bright neon shade saree. The lining of her blouse sleeve adds to the beauty. To accessorise her look, she chose to have jhumkas which stay Janhvi’s favourite accessories to pair most ethnic outfits with.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is a biopic on the former IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The makers of the film recently announced that the film would bypass theatrical release and would be directly available on the OTT platform Netflix.

A teaser of the film, describing Saxena’s journey, was also unveiled. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Take a look at the announcement -

Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Roohi Afzana. The film is a horror-comedy which will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles and Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, and others in supporting roles. The film was initially slated to release in June 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the release.

The actor will also be a part of Dostana 2. The film will be a standalone sequel of Dostana, which will be directed by Collin D'Cunha and also feature Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in prominent roles. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Takht, a period drama, and Bombay Girl.

