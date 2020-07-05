Janhvi Kapoor Shows How To Style Bodycon Outfits Like A Pro; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for fashion is known. Be it classic jeans and tee combo or traditional attires, the Dhadak actor has them all in her closet. The actor is a true fashionista like her cousin, Sonam Kapoor. From no-makeup selfies to gorgeous red carpet appearances, Janhvi Kapoor’s social media is truly worth checking out. By going through her handle, one can see her love for bodycon dresses. Check out times Janhvi Kapoor donned a bodycon outfit and pulled it off like no one else.

Times Janhvi Kapoor looked mesmerising in a bodycon dress

Janhvi Kapoor wore a black sheer bodycon dress by Lebanese designer Yousef Aljasmi. The actor styled her embellished wonder with a black bralette underneath which peeked through the sheer fabric. Janhvi further styled her attire with brushed open waves and a full face of makeup. The full-sleeved dress perfectly hugged the actor’s body to show off her gorgeous curves.

For New Year’s Eve, Janhvi Kapoor wore a chocolate brown bodycon dress by Alexandre Vauthier which perfectly highlighted her curves. The actor paired the stunning attire with bright, strappy heels. Her risqué dress featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. To complete her mesmerising look, Ms Kapoor went with tousled hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, and soft nude pout.

For her outing in Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a gorgeous white ensemble by Likely. Her ivory bodycon dress had diamond-embellished all around the hem. In addition to it, the white wonder also had a thigh-high slit that gave a sneak-peek at her toned legs. Dangling diamond hoops accessorised her look. Janhvi glammed up the look with a neutral make which included soft smokey eyes, flawless base, filled-in eyebrows, and a matte lip.

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself in a blood-red sleeveless bodycon embroidered dress. Her dress featured a square neckline. The actor opted to have a perfect winged eyeliner, pink cheeks, and nude lips. For her hairdo, she left it loose and wavy. She teamed up her stunning attire with a pair of nude heels.

