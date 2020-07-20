Last Updated:

Janhvi Kapoor Quiz: Take This Quiz If You Are A True Janhvi Fan

Janhvi Kapoor quiz is here and it is based partly on her life and her films. Take this Janhvi Kapoor quiz and prove that you are a true fan of the actor.

Janhvi Kapoor quiz

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film completed two years today. On the occasion, here is a Bollywood movie quiz for fans of Janhvi Kapoor, which is partly based on her films and partly based on her personal life. If you are a true fan of the actor, take this quiz and prove it. Here's the Janhvi Kapoor Quiz: 

Janhvi Kapoor Quiz for Dhadak fans

Where did actor Janhvi Kapoor study?

  • Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai
  • Bard High School Early College
  • Brooklyn Latin School
  • High School for Math, Science and Engineering at City College
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to Janhvi Kapoor, what does Janhvi mean?

  • Purity, and is also a name of Goddess Sita
  • Glory and peace of mind
  • A person who brings good luck
  • A person who can bring happiness to others


How to get a glow like Janhvi Kapoor, according to the actor herself?

  • Use strawberries and milk cream
  • Use Multani mitti
  • Use rose water and eggs
  • Use costly beauty products

 

 

In which city did Janhvi Kapoor grow up?

  • Mumbai, but she considers herself a nomad
  • New York, but she moved to Mumbai, India
  • Cairo, as her mother gave birth to her during the shoot of Khuda Gawah
  • Colombo, and later moved to Mumbai
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 What is the name of Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister?

  • Khushi Kapoor
  • Kriti Kapoor
  • Kasturi Kapoor
  • Kylie Kapoor

 

What is the name of Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Ghost Stories
  • Angrezi Medium
  • Dhadak
  • Student of the Year 2

 

Janhvi Kapoor’s 2018 film Dhadak is a remake of another film. Guess the name of that movie:

  • Dhadakebaaz by Mahesh Kothare
  • Aayatya Gharat Gharoba by Sachin Pilgaonkar
  • Sairat by Nagraj Manjule
  • Zapatlela by Mahesh Kothare

 

In the film Dhadak, what was the name of Janhvi Kapoor’s character?

  • Janaki Singh Rathore
  • Parthavi Singh Rathore
  • Urmila Singh Rathore
  • Sita Singh Rathore

 

In the upcoming film Roohi Afzana, Janhvi Kapoor will play a dual role. Who is the director of the film?

  • Hardik Mehta
  • Sharan Sharma
  • Boney Kapoor
  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali


In the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, who will play the role of Kapoor’s on-screen father?

  • Pankaj Tripathi
  • Angad Bedi
  • Manav Vij
  • Vineet Kumar Singh

Answers:

 

  1. Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai
  2. Purity, and is also a name of Goddess Sita
  3. Use strawberries and milk cream
  4. Mumbai, but she considers herself a nomad
  5. Khushi Kapoor
  6. Dhadak
  7. Sairat by Nagraj Manjule
  8. Janhvi Kapoor as Parthavi Singh Rathore
  9. Hardik Mehta
  10. Pankaj Tripathi

 

