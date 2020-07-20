Janhvi Kapoor Quiz: Take This Quiz If You Are A True Janhvi Fan

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film completed two years today. On the occasion, here is a Bollywood movie quiz for fans of Janhvi Kapoor, which is partly based on her films and partly based on her personal life. If you are a true fan of the actor, take this quiz and prove it. Here's the Janhvi Kapoor Quiz:
Janhvi Kapoor Quiz for Dhadak fans
Where did actor Janhvi Kapoor study?
- Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai
- Bard High School Early College
- Brooklyn Latin School
- High School for Math, Science and Engineering at City College
According to Janhvi Kapoor, what does Janhvi mean?
- Purity, and is also a name of Goddess Sita
- Glory and peace of mind
- A person who brings good luck
- A person who can bring happiness to others
How to get a glow like Janhvi Kapoor, according to the actor herself?
- Use strawberries and milk cream
- Use Multani mitti
- Use rose water and eggs
- Use costly beauty products
In which city did Janhvi Kapoor grow up?
- Mumbai, but she considers herself a nomad
- New York, but she moved to Mumbai, India
- Cairo, as her mother gave birth to her during the shoot of Khuda Gawah
- Colombo, and later moved to Mumbai
What is the name of Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister?
- Khushi Kapoor
- Kriti Kapoor
- Kasturi Kapoor
- Kylie Kapoor
What is the name of Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film?
- Ghost Stories
- Angrezi Medium
- Dhadak
- Student of the Year 2
Janhvi Kapoor’s 2018 film Dhadak is a remake of another film. Guess the name of that movie:
- Dhadakebaaz by Mahesh Kothare
- Aayatya Gharat Gharoba by Sachin Pilgaonkar
- Sairat by Nagraj Manjule
- Zapatlela by Mahesh Kothare
In the film Dhadak, what was the name of Janhvi Kapoor’s character?
- Janaki Singh Rathore
- Parthavi Singh Rathore
- Urmila Singh Rathore
- Sita Singh Rathore
In the upcoming film Roohi Afzana, Janhvi Kapoor will play a dual role. Who is the director of the film?
- Hardik Mehta
- Sharan Sharma
- Boney Kapoor
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
In the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, who will play the role of Kapoor’s on-screen father?
- Pankaj Tripathi
- Angad Bedi
- Manav Vij
- Vineet Kumar Singh
Answers:
- Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai
- Purity, and is also a name of Goddess Sita
- Use strawberries and milk cream
- Mumbai, but she considers herself a nomad
- Khushi Kapoor
- Dhadak
- Sairat by Nagraj Manjule
- Janhvi Kapoor as Parthavi Singh Rathore
- Hardik Mehta
- Pankaj Tripathi
