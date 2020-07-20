Janhvi Kapoor Quiz: Take This Quiz If You Are A True Janhvi Fan

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film completed two years today. On the occasion, here is a Bollywood movie quiz for fans of Janhvi Kapoor, which is partly based on her films and partly based on her personal life. If you are a true fan of the actor, take this quiz and prove it. Here's the Janhvi Kapoor Quiz:

Janhvi Kapoor Quiz for Dhadak fans

Where did actor Janhvi Kapoor study?

Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai

Bard High School Early College

Brooklyn Latin School

High School for Math, Science and Engineering at City College

According to Janhvi Kapoor, what does Janhvi mean?

Purity, and is also a name of Goddess Sita

Glory and peace of mind

A person who brings good luck

A person who can bring happiness to others



How to get a glow like Janhvi Kapoor, according to the actor herself?

Use strawberries and milk cream

Use Multani mitti

Use rose water and eggs

Use costly beauty products

In which city did Janhvi Kapoor grow up?

Mumbai, but she considers herself a nomad

New York, but she moved to Mumbai, India

Cairo, as her mother gave birth to her during the shoot of Khuda Gawah

Colombo, and later moved to Mumbai

What is the name of Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister?

Khushi Kapoor

Kriti Kapoor

Kasturi Kapoor

Kylie Kapoor

What is the name of Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film?

Ghost Stories

Angrezi Medium

Dhadak

Student of the Year 2

Janhvi Kapoor’s 2018 film Dhadak is a remake of another film. Guess the name of that movie:

Dhadakebaaz by Mahesh Kothare

Aayatya Gharat Gharoba by Sachin Pilgaonkar

Sairat by Nagraj Manjule

Zapatlela by Mahesh Kothare

In the film Dhadak, what was the name of Janhvi Kapoor’s character?

Janaki Singh Rathore

Parthavi Singh Rathore

Urmila Singh Rathore

Sita Singh Rathore

In the upcoming film Roohi Afzana, Janhvi Kapoor will play a dual role. Who is the director of the film?

Hardik Mehta

Sharan Sharma

Boney Kapoor

Sanjay Leela Bhansali



In the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, who will play the role of Kapoor’s on-screen father?

Pankaj Tripathi

Angad Bedi

Manav Vij

Vineet Kumar Singh

Answers:

Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai Purity, and is also a name of Goddess Sita Use strawberries and milk cream Mumbai, but she considers herself a nomad Khushi Kapoor Dhadak Sairat by Nagraj Manjule Janhvi Kapoor as Parthavi Singh Rathore Hardik Mehta Pankaj Tripathi

