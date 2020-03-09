Janhvi Kapoor Inspired White Casual Looks That Are A Must-have In Your Wardrobe; See Here

Janhvi Kapoor started her career with Dharma Productions' romantic-drama Dhadak in 2018. She made a ground-breaking entry in the industry with her stupendous performance in the film opposite Ishaan Khatter. Post her debut, she has featured in Netflix's horror web-series Ghost Stories. The stunning actor has an interesting lineup of upcoming movies namely Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2, and Mr Lele.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Apart from her work, the actor always manages to dazzle her fans with her uber-chic and classic taste in fashion. Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive fanbase on social media as well. Her alluring red-carpet looks, as well as her outlandish airport, looks always manage to make headlines. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her in wondrous white outfits. Let's take a look at these white casual looks of Janhvi one should try.

Janhvi Kapoor's wondrous white casual looks you must try

White top and blue denim

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's white casual looks, this photo is a true example that the Bollywood diva sure knows how to rock a simple outfit. She looks breathtaking in this uber-chic white top. She paired it with skinny fit blue denim and opted for a brown sachet bag to accessorize her overall look.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

White t-shirt with black shorts

Out of all the white casual looks, this one's our favourite. The way Janhvi has styled her printed white t-shirt with quirky shorts is truly commendable. Such an ensemble not only looks very stylish but is very comfortable as well. A must-try white casual look inspired by Janhvi Kapoor.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A solid white dress

A solid white sleeveless dress is a must-have every girl's wardrobe. When in doubt, such a dress can be your go-to dress. Janhvi looks drop-dead gorgeous in this casual solid white dress. Her subtle makeup and open hair are accentuating her overall look to a great extent.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

White kurta with yellow dupatta

Janhvi's love for traditional Indian kurtas is something we are aware of. On several occasion, the Dhadak actor has been spotted donning ethnic attires. In this photo, she looks ethereal in a white kurta set with yellow dupatta.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

